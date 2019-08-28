close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Money-laundering case against Shahbaz family

August 28, 2019

LHC issues notice to NAB on bail plea of two approvers

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on bail petitions filed by two approvers Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood in a money-laundering case against the Shahbaz Sharif family.The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the approvers. The petitioners counsel argued before the court that his clients had admitted that they facilitated the Shahbaz Sharif family in whitening their black money. They recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate in this regard. He submitted they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required by the bureau in the case. He pleaded with the court for granting post-arrest bail to them.

The bench after hearing initial arguments issued notices to the NAB and other respondents and sought replies. APP

