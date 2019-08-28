Newly-elected MPAs from merged tribal districts take oath

PESHAWAR: The lawmakers recently elected from the merged tribal districts took oath as members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday.

A total of 19 MPAs of the 21 newly-elected members took oath of their office at the session presided over by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani. They included 16 elected on general seats, two on seats reserved for women and one on seat meant for the minorities living in the merged districts.

The two women MPAs, one each from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have not yet been notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The MPAs from tribal districts appeared excited while arriving at the assembly premises accompanied by a large number of their relatives, friends and supporters.

The galleries in the spacious assembly hall, including the press galley, were full to capacity and many guests had to sit on the stairs and in the lobbies. The MPAs took oath amid chanting of slogans by their supporters. Later, they signed the roll of members.

In his address, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan welcomed the newly-elected lawmakers and said it was a historic day in the history of the province that MPAs were elected for the first time from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Pledging all-out support to the MPAs from tribal districts irrespective of their political affiliation, he hoped they would come up to the expectations of the electorate and play an active role in the development of the hitherto underdeveloped areas.

He said merger of the erstwhile Fata was a great challenge, but the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan successfully completed the process by managing to organize a peaceful election.

He said now the task of bringing the tribal districts on a par with the developed parts of the country would be undertaken jointly. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, who is a former chief minister, congratulated the new lawmakers and said it was a day of joy for the people of tribal districts as well as KP.

He said the tribal people have no match in bravery and have always rendered sacrifices for the motherland. He said that tribal districts were under-developed and lacked basic facilities and the government should give special attention to the development of erstwhile Fata.

He suggested that the MPAs from tribal districts should be given development funds 10 times more than other MPAs.

“The youngsters from tribal districts should be given concession in the Public Service Commission examinations so that they could secure government jobs and play a role in development of their areas,” he said.

Akram Durrani remarked it was good that the chief minister promised to treat all the MPAs from tribal districts equally irrespective of their political affiliation. However, he reminded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to also do justice to the other 36 opposition members in allocation of uplift funds as they were also citizens of this country and elected public representatives.

The joint opposition staged a walkout from the House for not allowing the Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak to take the floor.

The Speaker said he would give time to all the parliamentary leaders after letting the new MPAs to speak. However, Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai went out and persuaded the opposition members to return to the House.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substances Bill, 2019 was also passed unanimously before the Speaker adjourned the session till today (Wednesday) to meet at 10:30 am.