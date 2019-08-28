Meat export potential remains untapped

KARACHI: Pakistan barely exports four percent of beef and veal produced in a year as absence of livestock policy hinders tapping of potential overseas markets and gives unorganised sector a leeway to fleece consumers. This is despite a fact that the country is among the top 10 beef and veal producers in the world. The country annually produces 1.8 million tons of beef and veal, a German online portal for statistics Statista said, citing data from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and US Department of Agriculture.