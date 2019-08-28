Software introduced to monitor sales tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has inaugurated a new software called ‘Centralised Sales Tax & FED Assessment & Processing’ (CSTAP) to effectively monitor the sales tax returns.

This software was inaugurated at the FBR headquarters which is developed by IR-Operations Wing of the FBR. The purpose of the software is to identify the tax gaps and to determine actual sales tax/FED liabilities of all taxpayers. The FBR chairman was given live demonstration on the working and application of the new software by Seema Shakeel, Member IR-Operations. This software will also be used for the purpose of expeditious processing of refund claims. The FBR chairman was also informed that first batch of 25 officers from field formations are given task to test run this project form September 11. However, after successful test run of this project, the same shall be made available to all field formations throughout the country.