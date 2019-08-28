close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Younis Khan’s mother dies

Sports

August 28, 2019

LAHORE: Mother of cricket legend Younis Khan died due to protected illness in a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to family sources, the funeral prayers of the deceased would be held in Mardan district of Khyber Paktunkhwa. She was suffering from kidney disease since long and was being treated in a private hospital in Karachi where she breathed her last.

Younis served Pakistan’s cricket team for several years and scored centuries against all Test playing nations. Under his leadership, Pakistan has won the T20 world cup in England. Allrounder M Hafeez paid his condolences in a tweet.

