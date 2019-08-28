It’s not easy to perform in every match: Shan

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Shan Masood pointed out that it is not easy to perform in every match.

While speaking to media here on Tuesday, he said: “I try to perform as much as I can for my country. I can’t say that I have been given many chances.” The batsman said that he has played 15 Test matches in six years, adding that he would have been satisfied if he had played 15 fixtures in two years.”

He further added that safety is the first priority of batsmen. “The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken many steps to ensure the safety of the players. The sport has evolved since the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes.”

Masood said that not playing on home conditions has affected the players, adding that it’s a good gesture to invite Sri Lanka for ODI and T20I series.“Let’s hope that the island-nation will tour Pakistan for a Test series as well.”

Masood said he wants more opportunities to express himself strongly in international cricket. The Test cricketer praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organizing a training camp before the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

“It is for the first time that the board has staged a training camp before domestic season. Players are working on fitness, batting, bowling, and fielding,” he said.To a query about him becoming captain of Pakistan in Test cricket, Masood rejected such news. “I don’t think so there is anything like that. I always focus on my performance,” the young batsman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that some reports suggested that the PCB has decided to appoint three different captains for Test, ODI, and T20I. Masood’s name was up to take charge of green shirts in the red-ball format.

On the other hand, Masood stressed upon the need for the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan. “Pakistan’s cricket has been deprived as a single Test match didn’t take place at home for the last 10 years. It is important for the players to play cricket in home conditions,” he said.