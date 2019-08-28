Stokes, Bumrah move up in Test rankings

DUBAI: England allrounder Ben Stokes’s heroic effort with the bat in the third Ashes Test at Headingley saw him reach career-high spots in the Test rankings for batsmen and allrounders. Stokes cracked an impressive unbeaten 135 to guide England to a thrilling one-wicket win and as a result, has now reached the 13th spot in the batting rankings. His previous highest was 19th almost two years ago.

The 28-year-old, who also picked up four wickets in the Test, moved up two spots to be placed second in the rankings for allrounders, just 22 points behind West Indies skipper Jason Holder. Stokes’s teammates, Joe Root and Jofra Archer, too moved up the rankings post the Test match. Root, who hit a vital 77 in the run chase, climbed two spots and is now placed seventh. Archer, on the other hand, has moved up to the 43rd spot just after his second Test following his eight-wicket match haul.

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who already leads the rankings for bowlers in the ODI format, has broken into the top 10 in Tests for the first time in his career after blowing West Indies away in the second innings of the first Test. Bumrah’s figures of 5 for 7 saw him move up to the seventh spot.