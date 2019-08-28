ACC to decide 2020 Asia Cup dates next week

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), that meets next week in Thailand, is expected to finalise dates for the 2020 T20 Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan.The Asia Cup that has already been allotted to Pakistan is likely to be held in September, just before the World Cup T20 to be held in Australia in October.

“Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani is to leave for Thailand within next couple of days to attend the ACC meeting. Pakistan interest in the meeting is to get favourable dates for the Asia Cup T20 already allotted already to Pakistan. PCB wants to hold the event well ahead of the World T20 and the best dates it seems are early or mid-September,” a source within the Board when approached said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ehsan Mani is expected to talk to Bangladesh Cricket Board on their team’s expected visit to Pakistan early next year. “Talks are already on with the different Asian countries regarding exchanges of teams at junior and A level. Ehsan Mani is expected to hold talks with Asian board counterparts on the proposed exchanges,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCB officials are to meet Wednesday in Lahore to prepare a roadmap for the forthcoming limited over series starting with the one-dayers from September 27 in Karachi. The action will then shift to Lahore for T20 series.