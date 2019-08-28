Kebaier to coach Tunisia

PARIS: The Tunisian Football Federation announced Tuesday that Mondher Kebaier will take over as national coach following the departure of Frenchman Alain Giresse. Kebaier, 49, who will be formally presented at the federation headquarters on Thursday, was previously coach at club level, notably with Tunisian outfits Club Africain and Esperance Sportif de Tunis. Former French international Giresse spent less than a year as coach, vacating the post on August 21.