Hasan, Shadab granted NOC for CPL

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has given NOC to Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan for their participation in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The PCB has given them NOC relieving them from pre-season camp for their stint in the West Indies league from September 1 to 12. Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez, and Usama Mir are also been given NOCs while Wahab Riaz and Faheem Ashraf are expected to get the PCB permission in a couple of days.