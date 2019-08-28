Lebanon says will defend itself after drone attack

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday stressed its right to defend the country “by any means” after a Israeli drone attack hit the Beirut stronghold of the Hezbollah movement. Lebanon´s Higher Defence Council, a government body in charge of defence policy, met to discuss Sunday´s attack on southern Beirut.

“The Council affirms the right of the Lebanese to defend themselves by any means against any aggression,” it said in a statement. It came after President Michel Aoun, a former army chief, denounced the attack as a “declaration of war” and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation. During Tuesday´s meeting, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said the attack — the first of its kind since a 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel — posed a threat to regional stability. Israel used the attack, for which the Jewish state has not claimed responsibility, “to change the rules of engagement,” he said. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday his country was ready to use “all means necessary” to defend itself against Iranian threats “on several fronts”.