Chad jails 243 rebels over Feb incursion from Libya

N´DJAMENA: Chad has handed down jail terms to 243 rebels who crossed into the country from Libya in February before their incursion was halted by French air strikes, the government said Tuesday.

Out of “267 people who were arrested, 12 were sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison and 231 others to terms ranging from 10 to 15 years,” Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told AFP. Charges included terrorism and involvement in terrorism.

Twenty-four minors who had been detained were released, Arabi said. The sentences were pronounced by a “special criminal court,” which also handed down life terms in absentia against nearly a dozen rebel leaders living outside Chad, including their chief Timan Erdimi, he said.

They had been charged with terrorism and recruitment of children, he said.Chad, a huge impoverished country in the heart of the Sahel, has been chronically unstable since it gained independence from France in 1960. An armed group opposed to Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, the Union of Resistance Forces (UFR), is based in the lawless deserts of southern Libya. Erdimi, its leader, is Deby´s nephew. In February, UFR fighters crossed into northeastern Chad in a column of 40 pickups before they were halted by several strikes from French Mirage warplanes based near the Chadian capital N´Djamena. France is an ally of Deby, who seized power in 1990 with French help. In 2014, it stationed in Chad the headquarters of its Barkhane anti-jihad force in the Sahel.