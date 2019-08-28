Saudi shops push boundaries on prayer-time shutdown

RIYADH: With burger patties sizzling over a hot grill, a Saudi eatery did the unthinkable as a muezzin’s call to prayer sent Muslim worshippers scrambling to lower their shutters: it stayed open.

The scene, amid a sweeping reform drive, was a striking contrast to the days when religious police wielded unbridled powers and drove people out of malls and shops to enforce the Islamic world’s only mandatory prayer-time shutdown. Last month Riyadh, keen to stimulate an economy hit by low oil prices, decreed that some businesses can stay open 24 hours a day for an unspecified fee.

But the decision triggered confusion over whether it includes the five daily Islamic prayer times. The burger shop manager showed AFP a text from its Saudi owner, instructing him to stay open: “The (government) decides to allow shops, restaurants and markets to work for 24 hours and the decision includes... prayer times. It was among a handful of eateries in Riyadh’s upscale Kingdom Centre mall openly catering to customers during the sunset Maghrib prayer.

At another leading Riyadh mall, Al-Nakheel, a similar scene played out during the evening Isha prayer. While many retailers rolled down their shutters, several cafes and restaurants teeming with customers kept their cash registers ringing, while children continued to bounce around in an indoor amusement park. “Most of the time stores here are (now) open during prayer time,” Francis, an Asian coffee shop manager, told AFP. Two other shop managers said they had paid no government fee to stay open, but were cautiously testing the waters, as officials appeared to be looking the other way.

“Those (workers) who want to pray can pray, those who want to work can work,” one of them said, pointing out that many were non-Muslim and had previously been obliged to idle away time. The other manager, who also requested anonymity due to the issue’s sensitivity, said he would still shut shop if confronted by the religious police.