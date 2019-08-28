Russia, Turkey agree steps to tackle militants in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey had agreed steps to tackle militants in northwest Syria and “normalize” the situation there after a Syrian army offensive encircled rebel fighters and a Turkish military post.

Putin was speaking after talks in Moscow with President Tayyip Erdogan, who has said the Syrian army attacks in the Idlib region bordering Turkey have caused a humanitarian crisis and threaten Turkey’s national security.

“Together with Turkey’s president we have outlined additional joint steps to neutralize the terrorists’ nests in Idlib and normalize the situation there and in the whole of Syria as a result,” Putin told a joint briefing with Erdogan.

He did not mention Erdogan’s call for the Syrian army assault to be halted. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, backed by Russian air power, have been waging an offensive in the Idlib region, the last remaining rebel-held territory in Syria. Much of the region is controlled by jihadists linked to the former Nusra Front, which was linked to al Qaeda.

Erdogan, standing alongside Putin, said it was unacceptable that Syrian forces were “raining death on civilians from the air and land under the pretence of battling terrorism”. He also said Turkey had the right to self-defense on its border. “I conveyed our country’s determination on this matter personally to my dear friend Mr Putin,” Erdogan added.

Syrian troops have encircled rebels and a Turkish military post in northwest Syria in an offensive to reclaim territory and towns the government lost early in the war. The military observation post near the town of Morek is one of 12 that Ankara established in northwest Syria under a deal with Moscow and Tehran two years ago to reduce fighting between Assad’s forces and rebels. A senior Turkish official said ahead of the talks that Turkey expected Russia, as a powerful supporter of Assad, to take steps to “alleviate the problem”.

Russia delivers another S-400 battery to Turkey: Russia delivered another battery of Russian S-400 missile defenses on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying.

“By the way, another delivery was made this morning,” Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who was on a visit to Russia. Turkey’s Defence Ministry said that the delivery of a second battery of S-400 defense system had started as of Tuesday and that it would take around one month.