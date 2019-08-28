Argentine court rejects Kirchner bid to throw out corruption case

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine court rejected a request from lawyers to throw out a corruption case against former president and current vice presidential candidate Cristina Kirchner. The 66-year-old Kirchner is accused of having favored companies owned by businessman Lazaro Baez in the award of 52 public works contracts worth 46 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) during both her presidency and that of her late husband Nestor Kirchner. The trial opened in May and is due to continue on September 2. Another 12 people are accused in the case, including Baez, Julio De Vido, an ex-minister, and former government official Jose Lopez. The indictment alleges that many of the works contracts awarded in Santa Cruz province were overpriced and, although they were paid for, were never completed. Before the case began, Kirchner’s defense team had requested that the trial be suspended until the results of a financial assessment of those works contracts was completed.