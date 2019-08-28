Modi ally says Indian opposition using witchcraft

NEW DELHI: A firebrand Indian monk-turned-lawmaker has suggested that political opponents are using “black magic” to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, after three top members died this month.

“I met a holy man during the elections who warned that the opposition might use black magic and killing powers against the BJP,” the newly elected Pragya Thakur from Modi’s BJP said. “He warned because of the evil powers bad times are upon us and it would harm the party and the leaders who are efficient, hardworking and manage the party affairs,” she said in Bhopal, adding that the saint cautioned her to take “precautions”.

On Saturday finance minister Arun Jaitley died, following Babulal Gaur, a former state chief minister, and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj earlier this month. All had been suffering from long illnesses. Thakur became a national lawmaker in elections earlier this year despite being charged with terrorism and criminal conspiracy over a deadly 2008 bomb blast, has long courted controversy.