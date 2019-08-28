Spacecraft carrying Russia’s first humanoid robot docks at ISS

MOSCOW: It was second time lucky on Tuesday as an unmanned spacecraft carrying Russia’s first humanoid robot into orbit docked at the International Space Station following a failed attempt over the weekend. “Sorry for the delay.

Got stuck in traffic. Am ready to carry on with work,” the robot’s Twitter account said in a jokey first tweet from space. Copying human movements and designed to help with high-risk tasks, the lifesize robot named Fedor is due to stay on the ISS until September 7. The robot sat in the commander’s seat of an unmanned Soyuz spaceship that blasted off Thursday from a Russian spaceport in southern Kazakhstan. “Let’s go. Let’s go,” the robot was heard saying during the launch, repeating the phrase used by the first man in space Yuri Gagarin. Soyuz capsules are normally manned on such trips, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.

The ship was carrying scientific and medical equipment and components for the space station’s life-support system, as well as food, medicines and personal hygiene products for crew members, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said.