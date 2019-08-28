Independence Day’s event at AIOU

Islamabad: Students from 27 Universities, 23 colleges and some schools from all over the country participated in a magnificent-colourful event, held here on Tuesday at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark the Independence Day.

It was also joined by officers and employees of the AIOU. Besides speeches, national songs and a tableau were presented, signifying the occasion. A tableau was offered depicting the peoples’ love and enthusiasm for the country.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul Qayyum who presided over the event hoped that youth will make their best efforts in realizing the objectives of the Independent homeland. The AIOU as a Mega University will continue motivating its students to take part in the activities of the national interest and to keep remember their national heroes.

The VC also spoke about on-going freedom struggle in the occupied Kashmir and said they are fully stand by the government and their armed forces providing due support to their Kashmir brothers and sisters getting rid of the Indian suppression. We are peaceful and loving nation, he said adding Pakistan is our recognition and identity that provided them respect and a free life and it must be our top priority to serve the country by all possible means, he added.

Paying rich tribute to the leaders and workers of Pakistan movement, the Vice Chancellor said the young generation needed to follow their footprints in a letter and spirit to fulfil the dream of separate motherland. Earlier, Director Students’ Affairs Rana Tariq Javed highlighted the significant of the event.