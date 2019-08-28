Children of police martyrs to get free education

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Millennium Roots School for free education to the children of police martyrs and 20 per cent fee concession to the serving officers of the force.

A ceremony was held in connection, which was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Naveed Atif, AIG (Operations) Sumera Azam, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider, SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi, Chief Executive Officer Millennium Roots School Ch. Faisal Mushtaq and others.

As per agreement, the Millennium Roots School will provide 100 per cent free education to the children of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police martyrs while up to 20-30 per cent discount will be given to the children of officers of ICT police.

On the occasion, IGP Islamabad thanked the management of educational institution for this agreement, which is contributing a lot for quality education.

He said that welfare of Islamabad policemen is at top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policeman. Islamabad police chief said that four agreements for free of cost education have been already signed with various educational institutions while efforts would remain continue to sign such agreements with well-reputed institutions.

He said that police martyrs have sacrificed their lives for bright future of our next generation and every effort would be made for the welfare of their families as a humble gesture.