Two-day workshop on tourism inaugurated

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis; Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, who is also the chairman of National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) and Board of Directors of PTDC inaugurated a two-day workshop organised by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme at a hotel here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration session, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said that tourism is among focused area of the government and steps have been taken to revive the tourism sector in Pakistan. He encouraged tourism experts to come up with a clear road map with timelines so that fast paced progress could be made. He said that the Prime Minister takes personal interest in tourism and keeps continuous track of progress on various initiatives undertaken to promote tourism in the country.

Special Assistant to PM encouraged the private sector to take lead in tourism development in Pakistan. He said without substantial contribution and meaningful participation of private sector, revival of tourism is going to remain an uphill task. Pakistan has huge tourism potential, rich culture and history, which can be a game changer if promoted and marketed properly. He said that PTDC has already started the process for development of national tourism brand and will be completed soon. He said many countries have already built their brands and it is high time for Pakistan to launch one as well.

Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan. Ignacio Artaza also addressed the participants and assured support of UNDP in government initiatives. He said that Pakistan has huge tourism potential however concerted efforts are needed to reap benefits of the tourism attractions and products.

Nine expert groups will continue working for two days to formulate recommendations for government’s consideration.