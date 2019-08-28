Seminar on dengue control and prevention held at AAUR

Rawalpindi: An awareness seminar on Dengue Control and Prevention held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, with an aim to raise awareness among the masses against dengue and to observe all precautionary measures for the protection from this disease.

Speakers recommended various preventive measures against the dengue mosquitoes and stressed on collective preventive measures against the dengue menace. They urged the university employees and students to ensure cleanliness of the campus and homes.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, vice chancellor PMAS-AAUR chaired the seminar, which was organized by the Department of Entomology & Botany to eradicate the evil from our surroundings. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that awareness played a key role in fight against dengue because prevention is far better than cure. He stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all stakeholders of the state for the awareness, implementation and control the epidemic of dengue from country. While appreciating the efforts of organizers, Vice Chancellor urged the faculty members and students to study the behavior of species for diagnosing and formulating the policies regarding its control and management.