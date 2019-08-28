Measures being taken to contain outbreak of dengue fever

Islamabad: District health department Islamabad has been taking steps for nearly two months, from July 2 this year to control dengue fever spread in Union Council Rawat where the first confirmed cases of dengue fever in this season were reported and recently Mohra Nagyaal, a village in Rawat caught up with a localised outbreak of the infection.

The health department is working hard to contain localised outbreak of dengue fever in Mohra Nagyal and limit its spread. There is an outbreak situation in the adjoining Rawalpindi District and people commute daily and frequently between the two districts, Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing spread of the infection, said District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’.

He said the people get a bite by the infected mosquitoes and come to Islamabad or go from Islamabad for work in Rawalpindi from the village Mohra Nagyaal, so both the border areas of the twin cities are affected badly. “There are 118 confirmed cases of dengue fever in Village Mohra Nagyaal located at GT Road.

He said the village is surrounded by localities falling in Rawalpindi but falls in Islamabad as demarcated by land/Revenue department. Most of the cases from this village reached Pindi hospitals for treatment as almost 90 per cent of patients from the area have been discharged from the three allied hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and DHQ Hospital, he said.

He added a fraction of patients reached PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals however, there is no death so far reported by the infection. Health Department’s Rapid Response teams are working since 2nd July 2019, when number of cases in the localised outbreak area was below 10, said Dr. Durrani.

The Dengue Control Cell was already activated and manned by ADHO Dr Fawad Khalid. Immediately our outdoor and indoor surveillance teams were deputed to start fogging in the area and create awareness among the residents of the affected area through door-to-door visits by lady health workers, he said.

He explained that the village Mohra Nagyal is highly congested area with haphazard dwellings and low line as compared to the outer main GT Road, there is no way out for the sewerage and rain water to flow away, causing huge ponds in the outskirts of the village. Besides there are huge dumps of solid waste that attract rain water and cause dengue mosquitoes to flourish, he said.

He said the teams are doing fogging at peak hours at 6:00 a.m. in the morning and at 5:00 p.m. in the evening in all streets and lanes of the village while owners of four junkyards were arrested and 14 junkyards were sealed and tonnes of solid waste has already been removed.

He added that as many as six outdoor surveillance and response teams were deployed that have been checking tire shops, Junkyards, solid waste dumps, nurseries and restaurants regularly. The teams have been performing insecticides sprays, regular fogging at morning and evening at peak hours while the health department started social mobilization at village Mohra Nagyal by reaching community through the indoor surveillance teams comprising over 100 lady health workers on 2nd of July 2019, said Dr. Durrani. The LHWs have been looking for sites and places inside or outside homes that can attract rain water and provide a favourable place for the female aedes mosquitoes, the vector that causes dengue fever, to lay eggs, he said.

He added that preventing or reducing dengue virus transmission depends entirely in controlling the mosquito vectors or interruption of human–vector contact. Community is being educated to know how to prevent themselves from the bite of the dengue causing mosquitoes, he said.