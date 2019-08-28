close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Dolphin show

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

LAHORE: Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar arranged a special dolphin show for more than 1,200 children including special, poor and unprivileged children from different charitable organisations. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, children expressed joy and happiness during the show. Begum Perveen Sarwar distributed gifts and arranged a lunch for children. Social activists Kiran Aleem Khan, Ms Murasart Qayyum, Riffat Malik, Fouzia Sheikh and Seema Anwar accompanied Begum Perveen Sarwar on the occasion. Begum Perveen Sarwar said: “No service is better than the service of humanity and every section of society must play its role in it.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore