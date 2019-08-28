Dolphin show

LAHORE: Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar arranged a special dolphin show for more than 1,200 children including special, poor and unprivileged children from different charitable organisations. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, children expressed joy and happiness during the show. Begum Perveen Sarwar distributed gifts and arranged a lunch for children. Social activists Kiran Aleem Khan, Ms Murasart Qayyum, Riffat Malik, Fouzia Sheikh and Seema Anwar accompanied Begum Perveen Sarwar on the occasion. Begum Perveen Sarwar said: “No service is better than the service of humanity and every section of society must play its role in it.”