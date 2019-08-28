Reply sought on plea against admission denial

The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab University on a petition of a media professional against denial of admission in MPhil Communication Studies (professional track) despite meeting the criteria. Petitioner Irum Ghani contended through counsel that the university started the programme for the media professionals and its academic council in 2017 approved that under the professional track, the professionals will be eligible to get admission on the basis of experience. However, she alleged that the university management had been ignoring the media professionals.