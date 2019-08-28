close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Rain forecast

Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain was recorded in the City on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials monsoon currents were likely to penetrate the southern parts of the country from Tuesday night. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions.

