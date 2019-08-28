Steps against dengue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Punjab Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Rizwan has deputed special field staff for an anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi.
Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Rizwan chaired a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi. He directed the departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan and play effective role with responsibility in curbing the menace of dengue virus.
