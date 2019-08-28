close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Steps against dengue

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Lahore: Punjab Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Rizwan has deputed special field staff for an anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi.

Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Rizwan chaired a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi. He directed the departments concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan and play effective role with responsibility in curbing the menace of dengue virus.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore