Tugra art exhibition opens

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council along with Turkish Cultural Centre organised a calligraphy exhibition titled “Tugra Art Exhibition” here Tuesday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with Turkey’s Consul General Emir Ozbay inaugurated the exhibition. A good number of art enthusiasts came to see the show held to celebrate the Pakistan‘s 72 years of Independence Day.

The "Tugra Art Exhibition" features 110 works in total. The exhibition features 65 works of Turkish calligraphy artist “Ismet Keten” and 45 of Pakistani calligraphy artist Shafeeq Farooqi. The exhibition was a nice amalgamation of contemporary, traditional and painterly calligraphy art. On the occasion, the Consul General of Turkey Mr Emir Ozbay said that Alhamra is the main platform for the promotion of art. The art of calligraphy is a reflection of Islamic traditions.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan praised artists and termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims. He expressed that the exhibition was a classic example of Pakistan, Turkish friendship. “Tugra Art Exhibition” features works by Pakistani and Turkish artists which is another great step toward the cultural prosperity between the Turkey and Pakistan. He said that the exhibition was based on beautiful art of Islamic calligraphy which is very impressive. He thanked Turkey's people and leader for raising positive voice in the world for Kashmir issue. The "Tugra Art Exhibition" will continue until tomorrow (Thursday).