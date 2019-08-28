Bagh-e-Jinnah to be taken back from PHA

LAHORE: Bagh-e-Jinnah will be taken back from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA and will be used to upgrade floriculture department, said Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial.

Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, the minister said Bagh-e-Jinnah is an asset of agriculture department and it will be taken back and given full attention. At the meeting, the minister was informed that Bagh-e-Jinnah was under the control of Agriculture Department from 1904 to 2009 but the previous government handed it over to the PHA for personal interest of some people. The minister was informed that Bagh-e-Jinnah is the largest garden in South Asia with over 6,000 different types of trees. Talking about importance of floriculture, Malik Abid Mehmood, Director Floriculture, said flowers worth Rs 37.5 million are being exported from Pakistan. The meeting was told that floriculture captures $ 67 billion market in the world, which is growing at a rate of 10 per cent annually, but Pakistan’s share in it is very low. The present government is paying special attention to the cultivation of flowers and the provision of facilities for their export. At present, about 14,000 acres of flowers are cultivated in Punjab, out of which 6,823 acres of red roses are being cultivated.