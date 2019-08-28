ACCA conference on Finance Act

ACCA organised a conference on the Finance Act 2019 in Lahore. The event featured contributions from regulators, policy advisers, leading tax experts and senior ACCA members.

Prominent conversation leaders included Javed Ahmed, Chairman, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Ashiq Ali Rana, Acting President, Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA), Irfan Ilyas FCCA, Partner, Irfan & Co, Muhammad Arshad FCCA, Partner, Arshad Law Associates, and Omer Zaheer Meer FCCA, Chair, ACCA MNP.

Speaking at the event, PRA Chairman Javed Ahmed said, “PRA is actively working with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and all provincial tax authorities towards the harmonisation of tax laws to ensure fairness and help ease of doing business in Pakistan."

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, said, “As we stare into the face of climate crises around the world, ACCA wants to shine the spotlight on how our tax systems can really evolve to become a force for good, one that works for our societies and our planet." Haroon A. Jan, Regional head of Member Affairs, ACCA said, “The current shift in the digitalisation of the global economy is an opportunity presented to national tax collectors to make a change in the efficiency of their processes."***