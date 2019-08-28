Technical education urged





LAHORE: Navy, Lahore, Station Commander Commodore Neimatullah SI (M) called on Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique here on Tuesday. According to a press release, views regarding promotion of technical education and vocational training were exchanged during the meeting. Ali Salman Siddique said providing quality education and training the objective of Tevta team and it was doing the best for the purpose.



IT secretary: Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) MA Jinnah campus Lahore, where he was received by the Rector VUP along with other principal officers. According to a press release, he visited various departments of the university and was given a presentation regarding its education system, achievements and future development plans. On visiting Virtual University TV Network, he admired the expertise of VUTV and its process from recording to telecasting lectures on four VUTV channels. The federal secretary was also briefed about DigiSkills Training Programme executed by Virtual University. He acknowledged the important role of Virtual University for providing quality education and learning opportunities to the students across Pakistan and abroad. He was also updated about the Pakistan’s first mobile bio lab where students of VU could get hands on experience of Life Science’s projects.

He emphasised on active participation of VU Alumni in job placement of students. The secretary congratulated the Virtual University on getting the honour of hosting Asian Association of Open Universities Annual Conference (AAOU) 2019.

Bise meeting: The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has said that officers and officials should perform their duties with dedication. According to a handout BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail said this while addressing a departmental meeting at his office here on Tuesday.