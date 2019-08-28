Awards for women welcomed

LAHORE: Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo, the winner of the States Woman of the Year Award in the eighth edition of ‘Laurals of Honour Awards’ has said such award events are vital to encouraging women who have made real difference in their respective fields through hard work and dedication.

Ayesha, who has been associated with Pemra for the last decade, thanked LWCCI for choosing her for the award of ‘States Woman of the Year’ which she received from Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Ayesha Manzoor said the award functions were true source of encouragement for the women who had taken their work and organisation to another level through their vibrant personalities and minds besides breaking the stereotypes. Ayesha has held positions of Pemra RGM, Lahore, spokesperson and GM Pemra coordination.