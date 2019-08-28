Operating room at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

LAHORE: A new state-of-the-art operating room (OR) has been inaugurated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the purpose-built modular OR is equipped with the latest models of surgeon’s pendant, anesthesia pendant, service pendant, operation table, surgeon control panel, anesthesia machine, 5,000k operating room light and 3D laparoscopic unit for minimal invasive surgeries and other surgical procedures.

Surgeons using this operating room can not only record procedures for training purposes, but can also live stream to students and doctors anywhere via the Internet; offering students and others in remote locations opportunities to enhance their learning experience.

Moreover, the OR has centralised control of the environment with H-VAC and features, including instant access to patient information, high definition pictures such as X-rays, CT, MRI and lab reports available on large screens. The OR has many safety mechanisms in place to reduce the risk of any hospital acquired infections.