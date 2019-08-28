FMC barred from displacing dairy farmers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday restrained Faisalabad Municipal Corporation from displacing dairy farmers and directed the commissioner to decide their application within two weeks strictly in accordance with law.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the stay order after hearing initial arguments of a counsel representing over 500 dairy farmers/milk sellers who had been asked to leave the Faisalabad City.

The petitioners were small dairy producers and agriculturists who had been cultivating the land, rearing cattle and producing milk since decades without any state assistance. Advocate Usama Khawar argued on behalf of the petitioners that the authorities were determined to uproot the dairy producers, destroy livelihood of thousands of citizens and push them into poverty by displacing them through illegal, mala fides, and politically motivated coercive action.

He alleged that the local administration took illegal action at the behest of PTI MNA Khurram Shahzad on police consideration. The counsel told the court that the municipal corporation invoked Punjab Local Government Act, 2013 against the petitioners which was a repealed law. He asked the court to set aside the impugned directive/notification issued by the municipal corporation being unconstitutional and of no legal effect.

The judge directed the commissioner to decide the matter after hearing their application within two weeks.