Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Explanation sought from LDA officers for late arrival

Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general on Tuesday sought an explanation from almost entire hierarchy of the authority for not coming to the office in time.

LDA DG Usman Manzoor issued the explanation letter to 102 assistant directors, 46 deputy directors and 20 directors of LDA. According to the letter, it has been observed that during a surprise visit by the LDA DG at the start of office hours, the officers were found absent from the office. The officers have been directed to explain their position within three days, otherwise action would be taken against them. Moreover, in case of absence during office hours in future one-day salary will be deducted in addition to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act, 2016.

