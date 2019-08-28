CM approves recruitment of 4,500 college teacher interns

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) to public sector colleges across the province against 4,500 vacant posts.

Recruitment to 400 vacant posts will be made against the quota reserved for minorities and differently able persons. A summary of higher education department has been approved by the chief minister and the CTIs showing satisfactory performance, during the current educational year, will be given the opportunity again. However, this would not mean an extension in their period of employment.

The chief minister directed the administrative department to devise a mechanism for monitoring CTIs’ performance and also sought recommendations regarding formulation of comprehensive policy for the recruitment of CTIs for 2020-21. He said that CTIs recruitment would remove teachers’ shortage adding that recruitment process would be fully transparent and merit-based as government was working to improve the standard of public sector colleges.

subsidy: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office Tuesday in which steps relating to stabilisation of prices of essential items were reviewed. The meeting was proposed that a targeted subsidy should be given to the poor for providing relief to them.

The chief minister sought feasible proposals within seven days and a committee was constituted under the chair of Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal which will give final shape to the plan for giving targeted subsidy to the indigent strata.

Usman Buzdar said that a final plan should also be presented after considering establishment of farmers’ markets so that growers could directly sell their vegetables. He directed an effective monitoring of price control mechanism adding that price control magistrates should check the rates of essential items on daily basis and enforcement mechanism should be fully implemented. He said that field officers should keep a vigilant eye on quality and prices of essential items and price control committees should be activated at district level.

population control: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting regarding population welfare at his office on Tuesday. The chief minister while addressing the meeting said that targets of providing better healthcare and educational facilities cannot be achieved without controlling the population. Therefore, every segment of society should play its role in educating the people about population welfare, he added. He said that doctors and other staff of health department should be included in matters pertaining to population welfare adding that polio workers should also provide necessary information about population welfare during their field duties.

He said that implementation of SOPs should be ensured to achieve the target of population welfare; religious scholars and other notables should also be included in this campaign. Similarly, latest communication techniques should be adopted to sensitise the people and the government will provide necessary resources to the population welfare department.

He said that stakeholders of population welfare should be included in Ehsas Programme as the trend of underage marriage was needed to be discouraged. He said that tsunami of population explosion would have to be stopped to protect the natural resources because the growing population was resulting in compounding socio-economic and environment problems.