LWMC performance down, expenses up

LAHORE: Performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on the recent event of Eidul Azha reduced drastically as the waste lifted by the company reduced by 56.59 percent whereas the expenses increased by 98.3 percent in comparison with the previous two years.

Data collected by The News revealed that in the year 2017, the company other than its Turkish contractors had lifted 3,852.3 ton waste, in 2018, it lifted 4,579.98 ton and on the recent event the company lifted only 1,987.865 ton waste, which is 48.39 percent and 56.59 percent less than the previous two years respectively.

Similarly, the breakup of expenses incurred on Eidul Azha in the year 2017 were Rs119 million, in 2018 the company spent Rs194 million while in the year 2019, the company spent Rs236 million, which is 98.319 percent more than the year 2017 and 21.649 percent more than the year 2018. The further breakup of expenses revealed that the company in the year 2017 spent Rs3,447,234 on purchase of lunch boxes for the staffers, in the year 2018 it spent Rs3,099,579 and in the year 2019 it spent Rs4,717,500 which is 52.198 percent more than the previous year’s expenses. Funds spent on hiring of tents and camps for collection points in 2017 was Rs1,234,800, in 2018 it reduced to Rs631,500 and in 2019 it again rose to Rs1,311,475, which is 107.676 percent more than the previous year’s figures. Like every year, LWMC got land on rent and paid Rs98,000 for it in the year 2019 and 2018 whereas in 2017 it paid Rs90,000 for the same. The present expenses are 8.88 percent more than the expenses incurred in 2017. Similarly, Rs2,362,500 were spent on hiring of pickup for collection of offals whereas in 2018, this expense was Rs1,942,884 and the recent increase was 21.597 percent than the previous year.

Data also revealed that in 2019, LWMC spent Rs1,631,500 on rental machinery whereas in 2018, it spent Rs14,771,980 and the recent increase in the expenses is 10.45 percent more than the previous year and 22.45 percent extra than the expenses incurred in the year 2017 on the same head. Astonishingly, LWMC also purchased soil during the Eidul Azha operations and in 2017, it paid Rs2,692,000, Rs3,096,650 in the year 2018 and Rs5,200,000 in the year 2019, which is 93.164 percent more than the year 2017 and 67 percent more than the year 2018. Awareness material for Eidul Azha was purchased for Rs10,100,700 in 2019, which is 69.67 percent more than the expenses incurred in 2017 on the same head which were Rs5,953,080.

Similarly expenses incurred on rental services at weighbridge in the year 2017 were Rs784,000 and in the year 2019 these expenses skyrocketed to Rs2,000,000, which were 155.102 percent more than the previous year. The company also incurred Rs225,500 on purchase of Phenyl and Lime for Eidul Azha whereas in 2017, this expense was Rs88,000, which means that the company spent 156.25 percent more this year for the same head.

On the other hand, data showed that total waste lifted in four days of Eid holidays was 54,510.62 ton out of which 24,211 ton was lifted by Ozpak, 25,637.815 ton by Albayrak, 2,673.44 by other sources and 1,987.856 by LWMC. The performance of LWMC’s operation wing can be gauged from the fact that it only lifted 1,987.865 ton of waste during the Eid holidays despite having a huge fleet of machinery as well as manpower. Data showed that on day 1, the company’s operation wing lifted 264.52 ton, on day 2, it lifted 507.555 ton, on day 3, it lifted 734.19 ton and on day 4, it lifted 481.6 ton waste. The performance of LWMC’s operation wing decreased by 56.59 percent if compared with the LWMC’s performance of the year 2018, during which it had lifted 4,579.98 ton of waste from the city road.

When contacted, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed said that he had already taken notice of the low performance of the company’s operation wing. He said a detailed inquiry would also be conducted to investigate how expenses increased and why company’s own performance decreased. General Manager (Operations) LWMC said that he was not authorised to give any statement to the press. He, however, declared the figures false and fabricated.

Spokesperson says performance better than previous years. The LWMC spokesperson said it had collected about 5,200 ton waste from which 1,900 ton directly transported to landfill site whereas 3,200 tons of waste was transported to transfer station for efficient waste clearance from area. This is higher than as compared to 4,580 ton waste in 2018. However, in order to clear the area quickly and to provide better services to the citizens of Lahore, the transfer stations are used for this purpose. This local dumping of waste has been worked out to achieve maximum waste clearance within time base targets. It was also evident that the targets of last year had been surpassed before 10pm on August 14, 2019 (3rd day of Eid). In this way, LWMC provided better services to the citizens and also crossed the waste collection figure of 2018.

This was operational strategic management for effective and efficient waste management during Eid which is widely be acknowledged by all walks of life and media. Appreciate ceremonies are being organised, now a days, in all corners of Lahore for the Workers of LWMC. The above figures have been collected from independent agency "IBCM".