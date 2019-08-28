All-round Zain powers Shalimar CC to victory

KARACHI: A brilliant all-round performance from Zain Anwar helped Shalimar Cricket Club thrash Hasnain County CC by 46 runs in the third Champions Trophy Twenty20 tournament at the Al Mansoora Gulberg Gymkhana Ground here the other day.

Batting first, Shalimar CC were bowled out for 159 in their 20 overs. Zain scored 43 off 33 deliveries with three sixes and a four. Opener Kashif Iqbal (36) and Inamullah (16) also batted well.

In reply, Hasnain CC kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 113 in 15.3 overs. Usama Shah made 28 off 24 balls with two sixes and a four, while Tariq Khan scored 22 off 17 balls with two sixes. Man of the Match Zain finished with 3-25.