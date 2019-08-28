WDMAF honours Siddiq Patni with red belt

KARACHI: World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation (WDMAF) has awarded Pakistan Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s president Dr Siddiq Patni with the red belt for his meritorious services for the sport which has started establishing itself.

“I am really happy with the way the world body encouraged me. It has further motivated me,” Patni told ‘The News’ on Tuesday. Patni is also the World Dai Fu Martial Arts Federation’s vice-president.

Singapore-based Patni is a former Pakistan Under-19 cricketer. He has also played a lot of first-class cricket as a dependable batsman for various departments. World Dai Fu Martial Federation’s president Mohammad Haidarian, an Australian of Pakistani origin, also paid tribute to Patni.

Patni has also served as Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) chairman in the era of former AIBA and PBF chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry. He also remained patron-in-chief of Pakistan Kick-boxing Federation and vice-president of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF).

Meanwhile, Patni said that the Dai Fu National Championship would be held in Karachi from September 13. “There is an abundance of talent in dai fu in Pakistan and I hope we will be able to get good talent for future national duty,” Patni said.

He said his main focus would be to hold maximum domestic events. “If you are to find maximum talent you will need to hold more events and give playing opportunities to more athletes and this is what I am doing,” he said.

He said his top priority would be to give dai fu a proper standing. “There are several international events also on the cards and we will select what is more important for us,” said Patni, also a herbalist.