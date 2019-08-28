Shabbir, Ahmad begin as title favourites in CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top players will feature in the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2019 to be played here at the picture-perfect course of the Karachi Golf Club from Thursday (tomorrow).

Pakistan number one Shabbir Iqbal leads a stellar cast of professionals, who will battle for top honours in the four-day championship to be played over 72 holes. Shabbir, who recently won the CJCSC Open here at the DACGC, will be among the favourites for the title. However, he is likely to face stiff competition from the likes of young Ahmad Baig, who won the Sindh Open, earlier this month. Among other leading contenders will be Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir and Waheed Baloch. The championship offers a total prize basket of Rs8.1 million.

Other events to be contested alongside the main professionals tournament include Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies and Juniors categories.