I want to play more matches for Pakistan: Shan

LAHORE: Test opener Shan Masood on Tuesday said that he would have liked to play more matches for Pakistan.

“I always try to play and perform for my country. But I can’t say that I have been given enough chances,” Shan told reporters after a training session of pre-season fitness camp here at the Gaddafi Stadium. Shan said that he wants more opportunities to serve Pakistan in international cricket.

The batsman said that he had played only 15 Tests in six years, adding that he would have been satisfied if he had played at least 15 fixtures in two years. Shan also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for organising a training camp before the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“It is the first time that such a high-profile pre-season camp has been organised, focusing on the fitness and skills of the players and enabling them to get into the required mental and physical shape before the domestic season,” he said.

To a query about him becoming the Pakistan Test captain, Shan said: “I don’t think there is anything like that. At the moment I’m just focusing on my performance.” Shan also urged the use of protective gear for the players.

“If a player wears protective gear then it does not mean that he is scared. Safety should always be the first priority,” he said. “The ICC has taken many steps to ensure the safety of the players. The sport has evolved since the tragic death of Australia’s Phil Hughes.”

He also hoped that the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka can be a step towards complete revival of cricket in Pakistan. “It is important for the players to perform in their home conditions,” Shan said. “Let’s hope that Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan for a Test series as well,” he added.