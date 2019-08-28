close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Five migrants dead, up to 20 missing in sinking off Libya

TRIPOLI: The bodies of five migrants including a Moroccan child were recovered off Libya’s coast on Tuesday while up to 20 others were missing after a Europe-bound boat sank, the navy said.

Navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem told reporters 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, were rescued off Khoms, a town 120-km east of Tripoli. The vessel was believed to have been carrying up to 90 people, he said, based on survivors’ accounts.

Libya has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa. People traffickers have operated with impunity in the chaos that followed the 2011 uprising which toppled and killed dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

