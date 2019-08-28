close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 28, 2019

Three die in Cameroon ship capsize, scores saved

World

AFP
August 28, 2019

YAOUNDÃ: At least three people died and scores were rescued after a ferry capsized off the coast of Cameroon this week, according to state radio and a security official.

"One hundred and seven survivors were pulled out of the water as well as three corpses... the search is still under way," Cameroon Radio Television reported late on Monday. The accident took place overnight Sunday/Monday and survivors were taken to nearby Limbe, a town on the Atlantic Ocean coast in southwestern Cameroon, the state broadcaster said.

It said they were of Cameroonian, Nigerian and French nationality. A state radio claim that 40 were said to be missing was not confirmed by other sources. However, a security official in the Limbe region who asked not to be named confirmed the death toll of three with 107 survivors.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World