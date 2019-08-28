Beijing confirms arrest of Australian for spying

BEIJING: An Australian academic has been arrested in China for spying, Beijing said on Tuesday, prompting Canberra to demand the country upholds "basic standards" of justice. Yang Jun, who also goes by his pen name Yang Hengjun, was detained in January shortly after making a rare return to China from the United States.

Beijing said he was formally arrested last Friday and that the case was being "further processed." Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said earlier on Tuesday that she was "very concerned" that Yang -- a former official turned author -- had been arrested on "suspicion of espionage". "We expect that basic standards of justice and procedural fairness are met," she added. After months without access to his lawyer or family, Yang now faces trial on charges that could bring a lengthy prison sentence.