Bolsonaro open to aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults

PORTO VELHO, Brazil: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he was open to discussing G7 aid for fighting fires devastating the Amazon rainforest -- only if his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "withdraws insults" made against him. Bolsonaro’s remarks come amid an escalating war of words with Macron over the worst fires in years that have sparked a global outcry and threatened to torpedo a huge trade deal between the European Union and South American countries.