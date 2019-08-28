‘Turkey will protect its troops in Syria’

MOSCOW: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara will do whatever is necessary to protect its forces caught in fighting in Syria’s Idlib province.

"The situation (in Idlib) has become so complicated that at this moment our troops are in danger," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks near Moscow.

"We do not want this to continue. All necessary steps will be taken here as needed." Assad regime offensive in northwestern Syria is pushing Turkey to use its right to self-defence and Ankara will take the necessary measures when needed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The Assad forces have encircled rebels and a Turkish military post in northwest Syria in an offensive to reclaim territory and towns they lost early in the war.Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said the offensive by the regime troops disrupted the calm in the Idlib region established by Turkey and Russia, adding the attacks were unacceptable.

"Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey wants to continue defence industry cooperation with Russia, including cooperating on warplanes, after talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.