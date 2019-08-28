Take out the trash

Obviously Karachi does not have the mythical Hercules, who cleaned the Augean stables in a single day. All we have is a set of city officials, backed by politicians, engaging in the most petty strife over who is to lift the piles of rubbish which lie scattered all around Karachi and have turned the city into a waste dump. The existence of several different municipalities in the city add to the complications. We will not go into the question of precisely how so much garbage collected in a single city – but what we are seeing now is a farce. On Monday, the mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar appointed a former mayor and head of the Pak Sar Zameen Party, Mustafa Kamal, as project director garbage after Kamal had stated publicly that he would clear up the problem within three months. Kamal had also suggested he would begin by dumping collected waste at an empty plot besides Akhtar’s house, before shifting it to larger landfills. But within hours of his appointment, a somewhat angry Kamal was removed from his job for reasons which we assume involve the internal politics of the MQM and the pettiness that has held back solid waste collection in Karachi.

Looking at it from the outside, the problem could have comical overtures. But it is no comedy for the people of Karachi, who have to drive past piles of stinking garbage or walk past such heaps on a daily basis. The garbage according to reports is also attracting hordes of flies and with it the danger of disease including typhoid. The mix of incompetent, warring politicians and pile after pile of garbage is an unholy one. Both the provincial and the federal governments have been involved, but they have not come up with any solutions either. It seems for the moment that Karachi is condemned to live with its accumulated rubbish with no one capable of sorting out, either literally or metaphorically, the mess that has been created.

It is essential of course that the problem be resolved. Our largest city has been turned into a giant waste heap. Life in some areas has become virtually unbearable and of course it is the less wealthy who suffer most, though everyone is affected. This is not a problem which will go away on its own. Coordinated action involving all the political and municipal stakeholders of Karachi is necessary – but at present it does not seem they have the will or the maturity to address a massive issue and move away from their childish games.