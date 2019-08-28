Prepare for the worst

This refers to the news story, 'Army prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure’ (Aug 25). Such warnings have been repeatedly made by civilian and military leadership since India’s unilateral action in IOK. The point is that India has already done the mischief in IOK. If this is not misadventure, what is?

Having achieved its long-cherished goal, India is not interested in any other misadventure as it does not suit it and it wants the LoC to become a permanent international border. It is even getting encouragement from some of the Arab countries. So, the only option left is to dislodge India’s occupation. Are we prepared for the worst or do we consider the new situation as a fait accompli?

Huma Majeed

Karachi