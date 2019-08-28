After the budget

Due to the high inflation rate, every sector of society is badly affected.The inflation created problems for the lower and middle class especially. After the 2019 budget, inflation rate increased day by day because the government imposed heavy taxes on the each and every thing on common use. Due to the high inflation rate, the life of lower and middle class people faced many problems.

Before the 2019 budget, poorer and common people easily managed household things in around Rs6000-Rs8000. After the 2019 budget, Poorer people now need Rs14,000 -Rs16,0000. The government should take steps to reduce the rate of inflation and also provide basic facilities for the common citizen.

Ali Faraz

Faisalabad