Hit by a bird

According to a recent TV report, a PIA flight coming from London to Lahore was damaged due to being hit by a bird. However, the pilot of the aircraft acted proficiently & successfully landed at the airport. Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded & was repaired for its next destination. This should be a wake-up call for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA); incidents of bird strikes have been consistently increasing at airports across the country. It has been learnt that in a few months, more than 34 planes of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) were affected by bird strikes which caused millions of rupees loss to the already cash-starved national flag carrier. Reportedly out of 34 planes, eight were severely damaged. Most incidents of bird strikes were reported at the Karachi and Lahore airports, wherein 15 and 11 PIA planes were affected, respectively. Cases have been reported from other cities as well. It has also been learnt that several Lahore-bound flights were diverted to different cities as a huge flock of birds was hovering over Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In this regard, the CAA must take an excellent example of the PAF (Pakistan Air Force) where despite a heavy flying schedule all across the country and the presence of many of PAF's airfields now in the sprawling cities of the country, hardly any bird-hit scenario occurs. The PAF authorities ensure that there is none or minimum garbage around its airports, which is one of the primary reasons for the presence of birds. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that the CAA approach the PAF and seek their professional advice in this matter.

M Asif

Karachi