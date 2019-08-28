close
August 28, 2019

Transferred teachers

Newspost

 
How can insufficiently paid primary teacher(s) be transferred from the duty station which was easy in access to them – to the remotest area possible? In some cases, dozens of them are reported to have been transferred out of their home district (s). Is this not a devilish conspiracy to keep the primary schools of Jeejal Sindh without primary teachers and create a hostile environment as those schools remain occupied by feudal lords etc?

Is there anyone who will care to revoke the transfer orders of primary teachers en bloc and only transfer when it is inevitable or when they recruit new teachers or education volunteers?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

